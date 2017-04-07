Monday Update: Scranton objects to lawsuit challenging its taxing structure
Scranton seeks the dismissal of a lawsuit by residents challenging the city's taxing structure, because the city claims its home rule charter trumps a state law mandating a cap on certain taxes. The city recently filed in Lackawanna County Court preliminary objections to the lawsuit filed March 2 by eight residents.
