Meet fitness coach, teacher Heather Luklanchuck

Heather Luklanchuk is on online health and fitness coach; an elementary school teacher at the Lutheran Academy, Scranton; and a realtor with Liberty Realty & Appraisal Services, Dickson City. Luklanchuck is a native of Throop and a graduate of Bishop O'Hara High School and Penn State Worthington Scranton, where she earned a bachelor's degree in human development and family studies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.