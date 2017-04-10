McGloin Provides More QB Depth For Eagles
McGloin spent his first three NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders, primarily serving as the team's backup signal-caller. In his career, he has completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 1,868 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
