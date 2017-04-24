Man sues Dickson City police for false arrest

A New York City man filed a federal lawsuit against Dickson City, alleging a borough police officer arrested him to pressure him to testify against another man accused of a drug offense. Anthony Raj, 621 E. 231st St., says he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Shawn Baynes, of Matthews, North Carolina, that Dickson City police Officer Michael Ranakoski stopped on July 23, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.