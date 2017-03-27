Man arrested for looking at child por...

Man arrested for looking at child porn at Scranton coffee shop

Read more: The Citizens' Voice

MICHAEL J. MULLEN / TIMES-SHAMROCK FILE Former Old Forge volunteer firefighter Walter Chiavacci was arrested Friday after several people witnessed him looking at nude photos of what appeared to be underage girls on his computer inside Starbucks in Scranton. A Scranton man arrested Friday for viewing child pornography at a coffee shop once served jail time for his role in a sexual assault case that also involved a former Old Forge police chief.

