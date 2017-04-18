Man admits sexually assaulting young...

Man admits sexually assaulting young...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

A Carbon County man, already serving a long federal prison term for child pornography, pleaded guilty in the county court Tuesday to sexually assaulting a young girl over five years ago. Grant Harris, 38, of Albrightsville, pleaded guilty before Judge Joseph J. Matika to one count of aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 13. Harris was charged by state police at Fern Ridge with sexually assaulting a teenage girl when she was 8 to 12 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13) 7 hr Fapper 12
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... Fri Now_What- 9
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Fri Now_What- 7
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? Thu kyman 2
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Apr 14 Funny Bunny 3,642
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr 1 JJ genell 3
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) Mar '17 Bigbuggie 16
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC