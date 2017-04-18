Man admits sexually assaulting young...
A Carbon County man, already serving a long federal prison term for child pornography, pleaded guilty in the county court Tuesday to sexually assaulting a young girl over five years ago. Grant Harris, 38, of Albrightsville, pleaded guilty before Judge Joseph J. Matika to one count of aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 13. Harris was charged by state police at Fern Ridge with sexually assaulting a teenage girl when she was 8 to 12 years old.
