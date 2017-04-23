Local Cannabis Connoisseurs Hope for Legalization

Just days after the State Auditor General expressed hope that Pennsylvania will join the list of states allowing both medical and recreational marijuana, crowds gathered en masse in one part of Lackawanna County to show their support for the legalization of marijuana. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival in Nay Aug Park in Scranton is a festival of many forms - part political rally, part music festival, and part shopping bazaar.

