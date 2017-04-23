Local Cannabis Connoisseurs Hope for Legalization
Just days after the State Auditor General expressed hope that Pennsylvania will join the list of states allowing both medical and recreational marijuana, crowds gathered en masse in one part of Lackawanna County to show their support for the legalization of marijuana. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival in Nay Aug Park in Scranton is a festival of many forms - part political rally, part music festival, and part shopping bazaar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|ConCon
|3,643
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Bigbuggie
|16
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC