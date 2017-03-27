Lifelong Scranton resident draws from nature, architecture for inspiration
A lifelong city resident, Murray, 87, served as an Army construction draftsman and then as an illustrator at two local companies over more than 40 years. But it was in his downtime and after retirement that he created dozens of pen-and-ink illustrations and watercolor and acrylic paintings, took hundreds of nature photographs and carved numerous figures out of wood that he later painted and detailed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|10 hr
|JJ genell
|3
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar '17
|Kracket
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC