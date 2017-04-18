Lackawanna County Unveils New Pearl Harbor Plaque
Officials in Lackawanna County are rededicating a plaque in honor of county natives who were at the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Another plaque was dedicated on the 75th anniversary of the attack back in December but it was unintentionally left incomplete.
