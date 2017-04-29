Lackawanna County seeking offers to b...

Lackawanna County seeking offers to buy Administration Building

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Amid plans to move into consolidated offices at the former Globe Store, county commissioners seek $2 million minimum bids on the current county government headquarters along with an idea of what developers want to do with the downtown Scranton space. The administration issued a request for proposals through July 14 for the 91,600-square-foot building at 200 Adams Ave. that has housed county government operations at Courthouse Square since 1971.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Fri The real mfa 3,646
News 4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13) Apr 22 Fapper 12
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... Apr 21 Now_What- 9
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Apr 21 Now_What- 7
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? Apr 20 kyman 2
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr 1 JJ genell 3
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) Mar '17 Bigbuggie 16
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Lackawanna County was issued at May 01 at 2:10PM EDT

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC