Lackawanna County seeking offers to buy Administration Building

Amid plans to move into consolidated offices at the former Globe Store, county commissioners seek $2 million minimum bids on the current county government headquarters along with an idea of what developers want to do with the downtown Scranton space. The administration issued a request for proposals through July 14 for the 91,600-square-foot building at 200 Adams Ave. that has housed county government operations at Courthouse Square since 1971.

