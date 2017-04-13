Lackawanna County Court Notes 4/13/2017
Ronnie Curtis will remain in the hole he dug for himself. In a victory for his victims' survivors, public safety and the concept of justice, the convicted killer of Jim and Joan Lotz a- Lisa M. Derobertis, DunA more, to Brian J. Loughney, Dunmore; a property at 114 Barton St., Dunmore, for $136,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 6
|alex
|1
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar '17
|Kracket
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC