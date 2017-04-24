Kildare's fined for inducing beer sales
Kildare's Irish Pub is facing a fine of up to $1,000 for inducing customers to buy beers, the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced Thursday. On Feb. 28, the popular Scranton bar offered items for every beer purchased, and the person who collected the most won a prize, Liquor Enforcement Officer Richard Stegman said.
