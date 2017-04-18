Keystone College to Offer Free Glass ...

Keystone College to Offer Free Glass Workshops

The hands-on classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday afternoons, noon to 3 p.m. from May 16 through June 3. The workshops will be taught by Keystone College glass blowing instructor and artist Jim Harmon. Students will receive personal instruction on how to create their own hand-blown glass artwork.

