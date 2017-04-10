Hunt for hidden treasure while learning history
A new program that sends area residents on a treasure hunt throughout Scranton to unearth hidden gems of regional culture launches Saturday in conjunction with National Park Week. Created by Lackawanna Heritage Valley National and State Heritage Area with Steamtown National Historic Site, "Piecing Together the Past: A Geo-Tour of Historic Sites in the Lackawanna Heritage Valley" takes participants on a self-guided tour of 12 historic Scranton sites in search of geocaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 6
|alex
|1
|Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation
|Apr 3
|silly rabbit
|1
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar '17
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC