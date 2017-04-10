Hunt for hidden treasure while learning history

A new program that sends area residents on a treasure hunt throughout Scranton to unearth hidden gems of regional culture launches Saturday in conjunction with National Park Week. Created by Lackawanna Heritage Valley National and State Heritage Area with Steamtown National Historic Site, "Piecing Together the Past: A Geo-Tour of Historic Sites in the Lackawanna Heritage Valley" takes participants on a self-guided tour of 12 historic Scranton sites in search of geocaches.

