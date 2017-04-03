House GOP moves budget bill

The House Republican majority proposed a state budget Monday that lines up with Gov. Tom Wolf's proposal to boost the basic education subsidy by $100 million while seeking deeper cuts in agency spending. The Appropriations Committee approved the $31.5 billion spending plan on a 22-15 party-line vote shortly after caucus leaders unveiled it at a Capitol press conference.

