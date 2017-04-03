Frein's parents seek to force victims...

Frein's parents seek to force victims to file lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Access the Citizens' Voice e-Edition on your computer or smart device in its original print format. Home delivery subscribers can read it free! Digital Only Subscription Read the digital e-Edition of The Citizens' Voice on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at citizensvoice.com or on our mobile apps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? 7 hr alex 1
News Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation Apr 3 silly rabbit 1
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr 1 JJ genell 3
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... Mar 19 anonymous 8
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Mar 17 Therealmfa 3,641
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) Mar 15 Bigbuggie 16
News Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop Mar 11 silly rabbit 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Lackawanna County was issued at April 06 at 10:38PM EDT

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,325 • Total comments across all topics: 280,108,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC