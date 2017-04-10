Fashion fundraiser aims to help floral programs blossom

A good cause is always in vogue, and so fashionistas and philanthropists alike will gather for a common purpose at Fashion & Compassion, a fundraiser to benefit the Greenhouse Project's community programs. The event functions as a marketplace with a variety of local vendors, and Scranton native and celebrity stylist Marni Senofonte will curate her must-have looks for the season and talk about her career working with the likes of Beyonce, Ciara, Jay Z, Nicki Minaj and Lauryn Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.