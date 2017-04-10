Fashion fundraiser aims to help floral programs blossom
A good cause is always in vogue, and so fashionistas and philanthropists alike will gather for a common purpose at Fashion & Compassion, a fundraiser to benefit the Greenhouse Project's community programs. The event functions as a marketplace with a variety of local vendors, and Scranton native and celebrity stylist Marni Senofonte will curate her must-have looks for the season and talk about her career working with the likes of Beyonce, Ciara, Jay Z, Nicki Minaj and Lauryn Hill.
