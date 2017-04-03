Expanded bike-share program in Scranton kicks off today

MICHAEL J. MULLEN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Representatives from the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center pick up bicycles for loan through the Lackawanna Heritage Valley's BikeScranton program. From left: Paul Junas and Luke Menifee of the Hilton; Owen Worozbyt, Heritage Valley trail manager; and Joe Montoro of the Hilton.

