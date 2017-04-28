Drivers Dreading Major PennDOT RoadWork Project That Will Affect Interstate 81
INTERSTATE 81 - Folks who drive Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties should plan for extra travel time for most of the month of May. On Monday, the highway will be down to a single lane, alternating in both directions as PennDOT does extensive maintenance work during a 3-week period. The work will take place in between Exit 186, the Drinker Street exit to Exit 178 A, the Avoca exit.
