Doctors jailed for fraudulently prescribing addiction-treating drugs Updated at
Two Scranton-based doctors received jail sentences Wednesday for having untrained staff members write drug prescriptions while submitting false insurance claims showing the physicians performed the services. Lackawanna County President Judge Michael Barrasse sentenced Chethan V. Byadgi, M.D., 53, of Milford, and Rajaa Nebbari, M.D., 45, of Scranton, to 9 to 23 months in county jail followed by 12 years of probation.
