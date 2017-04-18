Do Act 6 Reductions Under MVFRL Apply Outside of Pa.?

A common issue faced by Pennsylvania automobile insurance carriers is whether the allowable reductions under Act 6 apply to the bills issued by out-of-state medical providers for treatment rendered as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Special to the Law Weekly Daniel E. Cummins is a partner and civil litigator with the Scranton law firm of Foley Comerford & Cummins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.