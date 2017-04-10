Company news: Sean McAndrew joined St...

Company news: Sean McAndrew joined St. Joseph's Health

McAndrew has nearly 20 years of experience in system-side health information management, clinical documentation improvement, information systems, corporate compliance, medical informatics, and telecommunications. Most recently, he served as associate vice president for information technology/director, HIM Services at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Pa.

