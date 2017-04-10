Cannabis rally evolves into festival in third year
Tessa Kelly, of Dickson City, listens to music at the Green Party Earth Day and NEPA Cannabis Rally at Nay Aug Park on Sunday, April 17, 2016. Jason Farmer / Staff Photographer Nay Aug Park, Scranton, again hosts the event, which has evolved from rally to festival its third year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 6
|alex
|1
|Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation
|Apr 3
|silly rabbit
|1
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar '17
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC