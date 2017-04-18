Business Briefcase
April 27: American Advertising Federation, Northeast Pa. Chapter, "20 Minutes & a Beer: Professional Development with Rich Scott," Thursday, 6-7 p.m., the Lounge at the Scranton Club, located below POSH, AAF members, $5; nonmembers, $10, AAF student, free; nonmember student, $3; must be at least 18; http://www.aafnepa.org.
