Bail revoked for Scranton doctor accused of assaulting wife
A Scranton Times-Tribune All Access subscription gets you complete access to both our print and digital publications, delivered to your home, desktop and mobile devices 7 days a week Digital Only Subscription Read the digital SMART Edition of The Times-Tribune on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at thetimes-tribune.com or on our mobile apps. Digital Services Have news alerts sent to your mobile device, read the Smart Edition sign up for daily newsletters, activate your all access, enter contests, take quizzes, download our mobile apps and see the latest e-circulars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Thu
|alex
|1
|Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation
|Apr 3
|silly rabbit
|1
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC