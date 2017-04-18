Auxiliary Lunch

Auxiliary Lunch

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Suburban Weekly

The Ladies Auxiliary of Scranton will hold its annual luncheon to benefit local charities on Sunday, April 30, at noon at the Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit. The cost is $30/person and includes the luncheon, door prizes, entertainment and a "LuLaRoe Fashion Show."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Suburban Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? 1 min kyman 2
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) 21 hr Charles Gunnin 6
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Apr 14 Funny Bunny 3,642
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr 1 JJ genell 3
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... Mar '17 anonymous 8
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) Mar '17 Bigbuggie 16
News Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop Mar '17 silly rabbit 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,040 • Total comments across all topics: 280,425,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC