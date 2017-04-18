Auxiliary Lunch
The Ladies Auxiliary of Scranton will hold its annual luncheon to benefit local charities on Sunday, April 30, at noon at the Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit. The cost is $30/person and includes the luncheon, door prizes, entertainment and a "LuLaRoe Fashion Show."
