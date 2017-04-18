At the Houdini Museum, in Scranton, Pa., indulge in a different kind of escape
Dorothy Dietrich, the First Lady of Magic, stood alone on a compact stage, her blond hair stark against the backdrop of heavy red curtains. She raised a flat hand to her eyebrows, almost in mock salute, looking for a volunteer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|15 hr
|Charles Gunnin
|6
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Apr 14
|Funny Bunny
|3,642
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 6
|alex
|1
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar '17
|anonymous
|8
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar '17
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC