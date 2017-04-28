Assessing President Trump's First 100 Days
Presidents have been judged on their first 100 days in office since 1940's. But, some political experts think that judgment isn't fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|16 hr
|The real mfa
|3,646
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Bigbuggie
|16
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC