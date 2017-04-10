Artist assuages post-partum depression with mandala painting
MICHAEL J. MULLEN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Mountain Top mom of three Ariell Stewart launched her own art business, Mandalas by Ariell, as a creative outlet to help cope with her post-partum depression. Creative inspiration came to Ariell Stewart just when she needed it most, and now the Mountain Top mother of three pairs it with her business acumen to help others find paths to inner peace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Funny Bunny
|3,642
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 6
|alex
|1
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|8
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar '17
|Kracket
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC