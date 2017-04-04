Arrest Made in Scranton Hit and Run

Arrest Made in Scranton Hit and Run

Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

An anonymous tip led police to a suspect in a hit and run more than a week ago in Scranton. Kassandra Exeter-Rivera, 27, of Scranton, is charged with hitting Peter Mataloni of Dunmore as he was crossing Green Ridge Street.

