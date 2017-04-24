Activists target Trump's use of military, call for ethics reforms at separate Scranton rallies

On the afternoon of President Donald Trump's 100th day in office, about a dozen critics of the president gathered on the Lackawanna County Courthouse grounds Saturday to denounce his agenda and recent military actions. Billed as an anti-war, anti-Trump-agenda rally, the small assembly was organized by Joe Biscotto, a Pittston resident who founded the liberal political group Progressive Alternative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.