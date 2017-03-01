YMCA in Scranton BANS Fox News, CNN and MSNBC
Young man! YMCA in Scranton BANS Fox News, CNN and MSNBC from its television screeen because gymgoers are getting in too many fights over politics Members in the YMCA in Scranton, Pennsylvania, which was one of the most hotly-contested spots in the 2016 election, were on the verge of physically fighting one another. As a solution, the branch has banished cable news such as CNN, Fox News and MSNBC from its television screens because political debated prompted by news coverage were on the verge of turning violent.
