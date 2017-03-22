Two Scranton playhouses present all-male and all-female shows over same run

The all-male "Glengarry Glen Ross" with its female director and the all-female "The Women" with its male director play out on separate Scranton stages starting this week in a theatrical battle of the sexes. Diva Productions brings David Mamet's examination of the 1980s cutthroat real-estate business to the Olde Brick Theatre, 126 W. Market St., while Actors Circle tackles female relationships amid a gossipy, catty society in comedic style at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road.

