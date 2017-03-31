Totalling Snow Removal Costs
We're learning just how much communities in nine area counties spent on snow removal following the Blizzard of 2017. Local leaders hope they spent enough so communities, school districts, universities, and hospitals can be reimbursed for much of the cleanup cost.
