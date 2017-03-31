Totalling Snow Removal Costs

Totalling Snow Removal Costs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

We're learning just how much communities in nine area counties spent on snow removal following the Blizzard of 2017. Local leaders hope they spent enough so communities, school districts, universities, and hospitals can be reimbursed for much of the cleanup cost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) 3 hr JJ genell 3
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... Mar 19 anonymous 8
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Mar 17 Therealmfa 3,641
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) Mar 15 Bigbuggie 16
News Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop Mar 11 silly rabbit 1
News Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape Mar 2 Kracket 1
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,723 • Total comments across all topics: 279,987,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC