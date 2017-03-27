Time Warp: - Odd Couple' earns laughs on Scranton stage

April 15 to 17, 1968: Don Ameche and Robert Q. Lewis donned the personas of Oscar Madison and Felix Ungar, respectively, in Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple" for three performances at Scranton's Masonic Temple in Scranton. "That the audience ... laughed is an understatement," wrote Sid Benjamin, The Scranton Times' drama editor at the time.

