Time Warp: Irish eyes smile wide at Scranton parade
A member of the West Scranton High Scranton marching band participating in the 1977 Scranton St. Patrick's Parade. Times-Tribune Archives High stepping majorettes from Wyoming Area High School enjoy the mild weather as they proceed through Scranton during the 16th Annual St. Patrick's Parade on March 12, 1977.
