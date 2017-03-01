The Magpie Salute Featuring Members Of The Black Crowes Announces 2017 Summer Tour
Recently debuted group The Magpie Salute featuring former The Black Crowes members Rich Robinson, Sven Pipien and Marc Ford have confirmed a Summer Tour. The concerts will find the band covering parts of the East Coast and Midwest in July and August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|The Beetlejuice B...
|3,627
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC