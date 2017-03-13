The GirlZ keep audiences on their feet with range of hits
SPECIAL TO WEEKEND TIMES Scranton-based band the GirlZ have brought attitude to the Northeastern Pennsylvania music scene going on 18 years. When patrons see "The GirlZ" on the marquee, they know the veteran duo will give them a performance that will keep them on their feet the whole night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 12
|Fed Up in Carbondale
|3,639
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb '17
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC