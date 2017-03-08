State prosecutor to takehelm of Friendly Sons
A state prosecutor and veteran law enforcer will be installed as president at the 112th annual dinner of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County. Timothy Doherty, a senior deputy Pennsylvania attorney general, will become 2018 president at the conclusion of the society's annual event March 17 at Genetti Manor in Dickson City, said Robert J. "Bobby" Lynett, president of the Friendly Sons and publisher of The Times-Tribune.
