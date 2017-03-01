Scranton YMCA stops showing 24-hour news after political fights erupt
A YMCA in Scranton, Pa., has stopped screening 24-hour news stations on its gym televisions after arguments over politics nearly led to a physical altercation, NBC reported . Trish Fisher, the CEO of Greater Scranton YMCA, said one argument was broken up by another gym member who kept the political battle from turning physical.
