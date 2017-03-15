Scranton to Haul Snow from Downtown
Snow-clogged streets halted business in downtown Scranton for a second day, so the city has plans to shut down those streets and haul the snow away overnight. Starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews will start hauling away huge snow banks in the downtown area that are making it hard for Scranton's main business district to be open for business.
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 12
|Fed Up in Carbondale
|3,639
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb '17
|better or worse
|1
