Scranton to Haul Snow from Downtown

11 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Snow-clogged streets halted business in downtown Scranton for a second day, so the city has plans to shut down those streets and haul the snow away overnight. Starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews will start hauling away huge snow banks in the downtown area that are making it hard for Scranton's main business district to be open for business.

