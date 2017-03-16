Scranton Mayor Estimates Half Million...

Scranton Mayor Estimates Half Million Dollars for Snow Removal

16 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

SCRANTON - While the Blizzard of '17 hit residents in Lackawanna County hard, Mayor Bill Courtwright estimates that it'll hit the city's budget even harder - to the tune of nearly $500,000 dollars. The Electric City mobilized over twenty plow trucks to help clear the neighborhood, as well as hiring private contractors to assist the city with the massive task.

