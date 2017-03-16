Scranton Mayor Estimates Half Million Dollars for Snow Removal
UserName:Don Smith UserEmail:[email protected] PhoneNumber: Description:View from top of Rite Aid bldg, corner oh Washington and Spruce UserName:Don Smith UserEmail:[email protected] PhoneNumber: Description:View from top of Rite Aid bldg, corner oh Washington and Spruce SCRANTON - While the Blizzard of '17 hit residents in Lackawanna County hard, Mayor Bill Courtwright estimates that it'll hit the city's budget even harder - to the tune of nearly $500,000 dollars. The Electric City mobilized over twenty plow trucks to help clear the neighborhood, as well as hiring private contractors to assist the city with the massive task.
