Scranton may put $710K debt refund toward road paving
Council voted 5-0 - with President Joe Wechsler, Wayne Evans, Tim Perry, Bill Gaughan and Pat Rogan all in favor - to advance on second reading an ordinance from Mayor Bill Courtright's administration to reallocate the refund to paving. As they did last week in introducing the ordinance, Gaughan and Evans raised ideas for perhaps using the refund elsewhere.
