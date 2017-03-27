Scranton infant's death ruled accidental

The Lackawanna County coroner's office said an infant who died early Wednesday suffocated while sleeping in a bed with her mother and other children. Coroner Timothy Rowland ruled the manner of death of 5-week-old Aivyanna Torresburgess as accidental after an autopsy Thursday.

