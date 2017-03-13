Scranton debt payoff frees up cash fo...

Scranton debt payoff frees up cash for more road paving

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Tuesday was a day for closed systems. Schools, courts, government, public transportation, businesses, charities and libraries went dark in Stella's long shadow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) 15 hr Bigbuggie 16
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Mar 12 Fed Up in Carbondale 3,639
News Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop Mar 11 silly rabbit 1
News Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape Mar 2 Kracket 1
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
News Bridge name remains same Feb '17 better or worse 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC