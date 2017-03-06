Scranton Cultural Center goes greed: Irish fare to be served March 13
Irish soda bread is often eaten with a mug of tea traditionally in Ireland. The Scranton Cultural Center will offer tastings of other traditional Irish Fare on Monday, March 13. If you feel like drinking a beer or two, the cash bar at the Scranton Cultural Center will have something to quench your thirst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|The Beetlejuice B...
|3,627
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC