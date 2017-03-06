Scranton Cultural Center goes greed: ...

Scranton Cultural Center goes greed: Irish fare to be served March 13

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Weekender

Irish soda bread is often eaten with a mug of tea traditionally in Ireland. The Scranton Cultural Center will offer tastings of other traditional Irish Fare on Monday, March 13. If you feel like drinking a beer or two, the cash bar at the Scranton Cultural Center will have something to quench your thirst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape Mar 2 Kracket 1
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Feb 17 The Beetlejuice B... 3,627
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
News Bridge name remains same Feb 11 better or worse 1
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan '17 Prayers 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan '17 Sandy feet 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,307 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC