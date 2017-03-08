Scranton Catholics allowed to eat mea...

Scranton Catholics allowed to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day

As happens every few years, the holiday celebrating Ireland's patron saint falls on a Friday in Lent, a day the church typically asks members to abstain from eating meat. Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph C. Bambera has granted dispensation to area Catholics, but asks those breaking the fast "to perform an act of service, prayer or sacrifice in keeping with the character of the Lenten season."

