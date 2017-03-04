Rallies in Support of President Trump in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre
After numerous protests against President Trump's policies since his swearing in more than a month ago, his supporters were out in force in our area. Braving freezing cold and holding signs, people stood in support of President Trump on Courthouse Square in Scranton on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|The Beetlejuice B...
|3,627
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC