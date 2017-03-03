Pulitzer Prize-winning oratorio coming to Krannert

Julia Wolfe , a 2016 MacArthur Fellow, is bringing "Anthracite Fields," her 2015 Pulitzer Prize in Music-winning oratorio for chorus and instruments, to Krannert Center at 7:30 tonight. It's about turn-of-the-20th-century Pennsylvania coal miners, and weaves together interviews she conducted with miners and their families, along with oral histories, speeches, rhymes and local mining lore.

