Police: Scranton man fires gun at wife, threatens suicide
A Scranton man fired a handgun near his wife during an argument early Monday morning at their home in the city's north side, police said. William Everetts, 45, 330 Spring St., is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, Patrolman Kyle Gilmartin wrote in a criminal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|The Beetlejuice B...
|3,627
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC